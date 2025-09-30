All lanes of I-95 South in Richmond reopen after police activity

RICHMOND, Va. — Police activity caused traffic delays on Interstate 95 South in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon.

The left and center southbound lanes were closed near North 7th Street at mile marker 75.4, causing more than two miles of delays.

In an update sent out at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, VDOT said the lanes had reopened and the scene was clear.

Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube