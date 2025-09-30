Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
All lanes of I-95 South in Richmond reopen after police activity

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 30, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. — Police activity caused traffic delays on Interstate 95 South in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon.

The left and center southbound lanes were closed near North 7th Street at mile marker 75.4, causing more than two miles of delays.

In an update sent out at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, VDOT said the lanes had reopened and the scene was clear.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

