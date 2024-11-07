Hanover public park will get a $3.5 million upgrade as it continues to host national championships

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Pole Green Park in Hanover will welcome around 2,000 college athletes and coaches this month as it plays host to multiple championships in cross country.

Earlier this month, the Atlantic 10 conference held their men’s and women’s championships at Pole Green. On Nov. 9, the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) will welcome around 200 teams for their national championships.

Pole Green Park has become one of the most desired destinations for middle-distance running in the country.

“The course is just fast,” explained Aaron Reidmiller, Hanover County’s Director of Parks and Recreation. “People typically run really good times here. It’s also very spectator-friendly as you can see the entire course from a single vantage point.”

Steve Taylor, head men's cross-country coach and assistant track and field coach at the University of Richmond, praised Pole Green Park’s fast, manicured course as one of the best in the Eastern U.S. and the dedicated staff who maintain the courses year-round.

“With its proximity to Richmond International Airport and I-295, the park is easily accessible,” Taylor said. “The expansive parking, scenic course and superb layout make it a standout venue that has hosted some of the largest events in the U.S.”

College cross-country championships are run at one of three distances: 6, 8, or 10 kilometers. Women typically run 6K (3.73 miles) while men will run 8K (4.97 miles) for regular meets and 10K (6.3 miles) for national championships.

“This highlights Hanover County’s ability to host big, national events,” Reidmiller continued. “Cross country is our foray at the moment, but we certainly have opportunities for other sports as well.”

Hanover hosted the NJCAA national championships three years ago and bid to bring the event back. This year, all three divisions at the NJCAA level will hold their national championships here, which is even better news for the local economy.

“A lot of these athletes and coaches are coming here for the very first time,” said Danny Bonifas, the Director of Sports and Events for Richmond Region Tourism. “They’re experiencing all the Richmond Region has to offer.”

Hanover County will also be investing $3.5 million into Pole Green Park over the next three years, not just to keep it as a premier cross-country facility but to benefit the public as well. The County recently purchased a 29-foot finish-line truss and added more than 70 sections of portable barricade fencing for the park’s courses, further improving race operations, enhancing aesthetics, and ensuring the safety of runners and spectators. But there will also be improvements to parking areas, the existing playground equipment, and upgraded restroom facilities available to everyday park users.



