Polar plungers raise $70,000 for Special Olympics Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Brave participants at the fifth annual Polar Plunge at Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield County raised an inspiring $70,000 for Special Olympics.

The fundraiser Saturday morning featured awards for both team costumes and best individual costume, with participants dressed as beloved characters, including Uncle Eddie from Christmas Vacation, Santa Claus and the Grinch.

Law enforcement officers from the Chesterfield Sheriff's Office and Chesterfield Police Department were on hand to ensure the green character didn't steal anyone's Christmas spirit.

"To be able to participate in all those sporting events, to travel to the state games, the national games and even the world games. We just came back from Turin, Italy," Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard said."This is what the money helps us do. To get them to those events, but it also helps us in getting them medical needs, health check-ups, eye examinations, dental work and a slew of other things they otherwise can't get in their communities,"

Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard said.

Leonard, who has played a major role in the success of Special Olympics in the metro area, served as a costume judge alongside Special Olympics President David Thomason, CBS 6's Jon Burkett and K95's brand manager and on-air personality, Carletta Blake.

Officials said the $70,000 raised for the organization will be funneled back into local programming.

To make a donation or get more information, visit PolarPlunge.com.

