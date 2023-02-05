Polar Plunge in Virginia Beach raises $1.5 million for awesome cause

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 2,600 people took to the frigid Atlantic Ocean Saturday afternoon in support of its athletes and programs, according to Special Olympics Virginia.

It's the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization — bringing in more than $1.5 million over two days of events, officials with the organization said.

Additionally, more than 300 people ran on the oceanfront Friday night to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Runners braved Friday night's cold temperatures for the 5k Waddle just before the Polar Plunge.

"I’m a special Olympic athlete and I play soccer, softball and basketball," Kaitlyn Dykes said.

The 25-year-old is an energetic athlete who competed in the Special Olympics winning several awards and competing like a star.

Dykes' family participated in the 5k and the Polar Plunge Saturday to support her and other athletes.

Runners are eager to cross the finish line as they raise money for Special Olympics Virginia.

"I’m a special ed teacher for 30 years and just being around the athletes and seeing their joy makes me want to come out and support them," one runner said.

Some runners dressed as penguins and others wore colorful outfits.

Samantha Bondurant, 22, of Kempsville, ran track in the Special Olympics. She says she enjoys competing.

"I’m looking forward to getting a first place or top overall," Bondurant said.