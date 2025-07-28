Father says his daughter suffered heat exhaustion while lifeguarding at Virginia state park

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield father is demanding answers after his 16-year-old daughter, who is a lifeguard at Pocahontas State Park, was hospitalized after her shift.

Reaghan Porterfield, a rising junior at Manchester High School, spent the weekend recovering from what doctors diagnosed as severe heat exhaustion, according to her father, Chad Porterfield.

"She ended up passing out and falling out at her vehicle," Porterfield said.

Porterfield says his daughter knew something wasn't right. She felt dizzy and overheated despite drinking water and trying to push through the triple-digit heat. She got permission to clock out early but barely made it outside.

"Obviously, as a parent, you're thinking the worst, hoping for the best," said Porterfield.

Chesterfield EMS took Reaghan to the hospital where her father says doctors diagnosed her with heat exhaustion and severe dehydration.

"I was a nervous wreck until I got to the ER and saw that she was stable, saw that she was okay, and saw that she wasn't as bad as the others doing," said Porterfield.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) manages the pool but contracts SwimMetro for lifeguard services. DCR says safety protocols were in place, which included rotating shifts, shaded break areas, air conditioning, and reminders for lifeguards to stay hydrated.

However, Porterfield believes the reality at the poolside didn't match what was on paper.

"We need lifeguards on stand to make the pool run. And they were pressuring the kids to get, you know, basically get back to work when your kids are falling out," said Porterfield. "To me, that's ridiculous."

CBS 6 could not reach SwimMetro for comment Sunday. When we followed up Monday, we received the following statement:

"SwimMetro has been providing Lifeguard Services at numerous commercial pools in Central Virginia since 1997. Our lifeguards are our greatest asset and their safety is, has been and always will be a top priority.

"As an actively engaged business owner, I and other members of our support team regularly visit the pools we operate, providing and encouraging feedback as we engage with our seasonal staff.

"SwimMetro provides Lifeguard services at 40+ other pools in the Greater Richmond area and has received no additional reports of possible heat related illnesses on Friday or over this past weekend.

"Lifeguard Appreciation Day is this coming Thursday, July 31 and I encourage everyone to acknowledge and recognize the important work that all Lifeguards across central Virginia do on a daily basis to keep you and your family safe."

The Department of Conservation deferred to SwimMetro when asked who manages the lifeguards on site and who decides whether the pool stays open or closed.

