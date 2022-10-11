Raising a racquet for breast cancer research

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A ladies doubles tennis tournament this weekend will feature competition and fun, while supporting breast cancer research at VCU Massey Cancer Center.

The annual Play It Forward tournament was started by Tara Daudani, who knows what it's like to fight breast cancer firsthand.

She was diagnosed with Stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer, which is very rate, four years ago. She's now celebrating three years being cancer-free, but she has two young daughters and knows just how important research is to help others overcome their battle with the disease.

"I worry that they're going to carry that, and one of my reasons for raising money for research is so that by the time we know if they have this mutation, we have some more answers for them," Daudani explained. "I don't ever want my daughters, my sisters, my friends, my neighbors to have to go through what I went through."

While all team spots are currently sold out for Saturday's 4 p.m. round-robin style tournament at the Courtside West Tennis Courts off of Gaskins Road, you can still help out by making a donation or supporting the silent auction.

So far, VCU's Women & Wellness program has raised $4,500, but they have a goal of reaching $10,000 before the end of the weekend. Click here to donate.