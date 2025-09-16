Play It Forward tennis tournament returns in Richmond supporting VCU cancer research center

RICHMOND, Va. — The Play it Forward Tennis Tournament is returning next month for its fifth year, continuing its mission to raise money for cancer research.

"I hate cancer and love tennis, so I found a way to bring them together," Tara Daudani said.

Daudani founded the tennis tournament that raises money for cancer research at VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center. She is currently seeking women and kids for the doubles tennis tournament.

New this year is a Field Day designed for those who don't play tennis but want to join in and help create a cardio oncology support group.

Play it Forward 2025

The addition comes as 80% of women diagnosed with breast cancer will become long-term survivors, but a number of them will develop heart issues due to cancer treatments. This happened to Daudani, a breast cancer survivor herself.

Cardio Oncologist Dr. Wendy Bottinor says more awareness and women advocating for their own heart health are key.

"Knowing their blood pressure and cholesterol numbers, and if those are out of range, working with their providers to get back on track," Bottinor said.

The tournament takes place October 4 and 5. Click here for more information or to register.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.