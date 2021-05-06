Pipeline tree stand protesters get jail time, fines

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. -- Two Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters have been sentenced to several months in jail and ordered to repay the cost of removing them from tree stands along the pipeline’s path.

A district court judge convicted 24-year-old Alexander Lowe of Massachusetts, and 23-year-old Claire Fiocco of Vermont, on Wednesday of obstructing justice and interfering with Mountain Valley’s property rights.

Fiocco was sentenced to 158 days while Lowe was sentenced to 254 days.

A different judge later ordered the pair to repay Mountain Valley more than $140,000 and fined them several thousand dollars each for defying his order to come down from the trees.