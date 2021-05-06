Watch
Pipeline tree stand protesters get jail time, fines

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - This May 3, 2018, file photo, shows a section of downed trees that sit atop a ridge near homes along the route of the proposed Mountain Valley pipeline in Lindside, W.Va. A Virginia-based legal group is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to end what it says has become an abuse of eminent domain by companies that build natural-gas pipelines. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Pipeline Eminent Domain
Posted at 6:01 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 18:02:10-04

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. -- Two Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters have been sentenced to several months in jail and ordered to repay the cost of removing them from tree stands along the pipeline’s path.

A district court judge convicted 24-year-old Alexander Lowe of Massachusetts, and 23-year-old Claire Fiocco of Vermont, on Wednesday of obstructing justice and interfering with Mountain Valley’s property rights.

Fiocco was sentenced to 158 days while Lowe was sentenced to 254 days.

A different judge later ordered the pair to repay Mountain Valley more than $140,000 and fined them several thousand dollars each for defying his order to come down from the trees.

