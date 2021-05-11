Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pipeline officials hope most service will be back by weekend: 'No widespread disruptions'

items.[0].videoTitle
U.S. officials are seeking to soothe concerns about price spikes or damage to the economy from last week's cyberattack on a major fuel pipeline.
Posted at 1:00 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 13:00:48-04

WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. officials are seeking to soothe concerns about price spikes or damage to the economy from last week's cyberattack on a major fuel pipeline. Officials stress the fuel supply has not experienced widespread disruptions.

The pipeline company says it's working toward “substantially restoring operational service” by this weekend.

The White House says it's monitoring supply shortages in parts of the Southeast and President Joe Biden has directed federal agencies to bring their resources to bear.

Colonial Pipeline delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast.

The FBI says the criminal syndicate whose ransomware was used in the attack is named DarkSide, whose members are Russian speakers. Russia denies any involvement.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.