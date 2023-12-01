New Richmond building set to house behavioral health clinic, adult day program

RICHMOND, Va. -- This building has been in the making for many years. It’s finally open.

The Pioneer Hall on the Faison Center Campus in Richmond will house a behavioral health clinic and the adult day program.

The adult day program will help adults with autism learn and practice everyday skills like washing and folding clothes, making food, and cleaning up.

The Edmunds, have been a part of researching, supporting, and helping the Faison Center expand its services and its buildings.

This is the fifth and final building of the campus and Paul and Debbie Edmunds are honored that the “Paige Edmunds Clubhouse” is named after their daughter.

Debbie says the "world-class school" helps those on the spectrum live a normal life.

“It’s always nice in the morning when she wakes up and she’s happy because she gets to go to school. She comes here and she spends her day and she’s happy she gets to go out and do stuff. She likes volunteering. She likes to go exercise with them, all good healthy things for her. And she comes home at the end of the day, and she’s had a full day just like any other adult," she said.

Earlier this year, CBS 6 Anchor GeNienne Samuels introduced you to Ben Ratner. Ben is a Faison Center student with severe autism who is now a part of the adult day program with Paige.

GeNienne caught up with Ben’s parents, Todd and Sarah Ratner who appreciate the attention and dedication the Faison Center staff gives to adults with autism.

“Most people now understand the importance of early intervention. There are so many success stories of kids who aren’t talking at two or three and by the time they get to elementary school, they are doing great. And I’m so thankful for all of those. But there are some kids where that is not their path. And they get forgotten sometimes. And knowing that Ben has this place and this community to care about him. We won’t be here forever, but this place will be.”

2023 is the 25th year that the Faison Center has pioneered advances in the field of autism.

For more information on Faison’s child-to-adult programs, click here.

