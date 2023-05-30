CBS 6 is supporting those who help support others in the community

RICHMOND, Va. -- Autism Spectrum Disorder impacts one out of 36 children in the United States, according to the CDC.

Those with severe or profound autism need assistance with most if not all aspects of life.

CBS 6 recently introduced you to Ben Ratner.

Ratner, 22, is a student at the Faison Center, a school for people with Autism.

He is also part of the Family Partner Program where he met his caregivers Candice and Delante Hardy.

With help from Virginia Credit Union, GeNienne Samuels delivered a special gift to both families.

"I want to thank you all for allowing us to really come into your families and sharing your story," GeNienne said. "Obviously, I got very emotional. It's a very inspiring and touching story, Ben's story, And because of that, we wanted to show our appreciation to you all by presenting you all with our CBS 6 Gives."

