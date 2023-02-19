Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Fire that destroyed New Kent home also sparked golf course blaze, brush fire

Fire that destroyed New Kent home sparked golf course blaze
New Kent Fire
Posted at 6:44 PM, Feb 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-19 19:02:41-05

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. – A fire that gutted a two-story home in New Kent County also ignited a blaze at a golf course and a small brush fire along I-64 on Sunday.

A photo taken by a neighbor shows a brick home on Pinehurst Drive fully engulfed in flames.

Six people were inside the home when the fire started around 3 p.m., according to fire officials.

Everyone was able to make it out safely, officials said.

Video from the scene showed the home leveled by the fire with just a portion of the brick walls remaining and part of the left side of the structure.

Additionally, Henrico firefighters responded to help New Kent crews.

Crews were still investigating what sparked the fire at last check Sunday evening.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone