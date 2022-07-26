Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pilot shortage leads to Med-Flight service hour cuts

Posted at 11:41 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 11:41:07-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police has temporarily reduced the operating hours for its Med-Flight helicopter service in central and southwest Virginia due to a shortage of pilots.

State police said until more pilots can be hired and trained, the service has been reduced from 24-hour coverage to 16 hours per day, from 8 a.m. through midnight, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. The changes went into effect on Sunday.

In the meantime, private, for-hire air ambulance services such as those offered by VCU Health Systems and HCA Hospitals will fill the gap in the Richmond area. Med-Flight is free of charge, but the private services bill patients for the transport. In most cases, the fee is covered by a patient’s health care insurance.

Traditionally, sworn state police officers have piloted Med-Flight helicopters, but civilian pilots have been employed in the past and the shortage has opened hiring to civilians.

The state has posted job listings seeking pilots for the Med-Flight programs based in Chesterfield County and Abingdon.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone