A look inside the Pigeon and Dove exhibit at the Virginia State Fair

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Of the more than 300 different types of pigeons, 20 of them are represented at the Virginia State Fair this year.

Fair visitors can expect to see different show birds and performing birds on display.

"We have 20 different types, from show birds to performing birds, we have racing homers, Birmingham rollers, parlor rollers, parlor tumblers and then various show birds," said Chris Raines, president of the Virginia Pigeon and Dove Association. "We have parlor rollers. They roll on the ground. They've been bred selectively not to fly, so they roll, and there's competitions for that for distance. There's the performing rollers, they roll in the air, so they have competitions for that. The racing homers, obviously, they race."

Raines noted that the fantails and frillback pigeons have been the fan-favorites so far.

WTVR Fantail pigeon (left) and frillback pigeon

The exhibit also features pigeon demonstrations where visitors can watch the performing birds in action. The demonstrations are scheduled for Thursday and Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Raines shared with CBS 6 that his goal with the exhibit is to share the appreciation of the bird with others.

"My goal is just an appreciation of the bird and to try to knock the stigma off of them, that they're bad, they're dirty, they're flying rats. That's a terrible thing," Raines explained. "They're easy to care for, they stay outside, so there's no problem in the house. They're relatively cheap as far as animal care."

Raines hopes the exhibit will inspire others to get involved in the hobby, as the exhibit is a collaboration of the Virginia Pigeon and Dove Association, Virginia Performing Roller Club and Central Virginia Racing Pigeon Club.

"Our sole purpose is to promote the pigeon hobby and the fellowship of the pigeon hobby," Raines explained. "We have roughly 70 members. We're throughout the state, we also have members in Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina. Anyone's welcome to join from anywhere."

Spectators can also learn about the bird's historic involvement in warfare through the "Pigeons of War" display featured in the tent.

The Pigeon and Dove exhibit is located near Gate 2 and will be open during fair hours through Sunday.

For more information on getting involved with the Virginia Pigeon and Dove Association, click here.

