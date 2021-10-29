Police: Driver killed after pickup slid down embankment into water

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are investigating after a driver was killed after police said his pickup slipped down an embankment and into the water Friday morning in Chesterfield County.

Officers were called to the 13900 block of Allied Road around 11:50 a.m., according to Chesterfield Police.

Police said the driver of a Dodge pickup had pulled off Allied Road to stop in the area.

"Because of the wet conditions, the vehicle slid down an embankment and into a body of water," police said.

While a passenger in the truck was able to escape, officers said the driver was unable to get out.

"The driver was pulled from the vehicle by Chesterfield County Fire & EMS personnel and transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead," police said.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Officers said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.