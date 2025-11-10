Virginia women killed in Sunday afternoon crash

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police released the names of two women killed Sunday in a crash.

Phyllis D. Washington, 70, and her passenger Nora Sabrina Clinton, 70, died at the hospital after Washington's Chevrolet Equinox crashed into a tree on Pepmeier Hill Road in Caroline County, according to Virginia State Police.

"[They were] traveling east on Pepmeier Hill Road, approximately a half mile east of Santee Road, when [the vehicle] ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The crash remains under investigation."

The crash was reported at about 12:50 p.m. Sunday, November 9.



