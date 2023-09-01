Watch Now
NewsLocal News

PHOTOS: First look at proposed Richmond Grand Resort and Casino

The retooled project — this time branded the Richmond Grand Resort and Casino — would be located on the same former tobacco company site just off Interstate 95 in south Richmond that was identified in the first proposal.

Richmond Grand Resort and Casino

Local News

PHOTOS: First look at proposed Richmond Grand Resort and Casino

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
4:56 PM, Sep 01, 2023

Richmond Grand Resort and Casino Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and Casino Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and Casino Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and Casino Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and Casino Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and Casino Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and Casino Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and Casino Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and Casino Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and Casino Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and Casino Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and Casino Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and Casino Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and Casino Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and Casino Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and Casino Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and Casino Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and Casino Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs

PHOTOS: First look at proposed Richmond Grand Resort and Casino

close-gallery
  • Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
  • Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
  • Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
  • Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
  • Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
  • Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
  • Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
  • Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
  • Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
  • Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
  • Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
  • Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
  • Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
  • Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
  • Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
  • Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
  • Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
  • Richmond Grand Resort and Casino

Share

Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoUrban One and Churchill Downs
Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoUrban One and Churchill Downs
Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoUrban One and Churchill Downs
Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoUrban One and Churchill Downs
Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoUrban One and Churchill Downs
Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoUrban One and Churchill Downs
Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoUrban One and Churchill Downs
Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoUrban One and Churchill Downs
Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoUrban One and Churchill Downs
Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoUrban One and Churchill Downs
Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoUrban One and Churchill Downs
Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoUrban One and Churchill Downs
Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoUrban One and Churchill Downs
Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoUrban One and Churchill Downs
Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoUrban One and Churchill Downs
Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoUrban One and Churchill Downs
Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoUrban One and Churchill Downs
Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoUrban One and Churchill Downs
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next