PHOTOS: First look at proposed Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
The retooled project — this time branded the Richmond Grand Resort and Casino — would be located on the same former tobacco company site just off Interstate 95 in south Richmond that was identified in the first proposal.
Local News
PHOTOS: First look at proposed Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
4:56 PM, Sep 01, 2023
Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs Richmond Grand Resort and CasinoPhoto by: Urban One and Churchill Downs