PHOTOS: Young boxer receives scholarship at River City Fight Night charity event

Emonie Athey received the second Guardian of the Gloves boxing scholarship Thursday night at River City Fight Night, held at Great American Ranch in Midlothian.

The scholarship provides a year-long membership to Vintage Boxing Gym and covers tournament expenses, travel costs and boxing gear. Athey has been training at the gym with her father for about a year.

"She is a tough little girl with the biggest smile, and she's tough," Vintage Boxing Gym General Manager Liz Cane said about the young recipient.

The evening also honored first responders who participated in the previous River City Fight Night event on Nov. 5.

River City Fight Night showcases WBC title fighters and local professional boxers in 4-5 bouts. The monthly charity boxing series rotates between Great American Ranch in Midlothian and River City Roll in Richmond.

Proceeds from the events support Guardian of the Gloves, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring every child has the opportunity to participate in boxing, regardless of financial means.

The main event featured Andrew Kim versus Roberto Cantos. Kim started boxing at Vintage Boxing Gym six years ago and now serves as a coach and mentor at the facility.

Three fights featured Vintage Boxing Gym members competing to help raise money for the Guardian of the Gloves scholarship program.