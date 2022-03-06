Watch
PHOTOS: Convoy protesting COVID mandates loops I-495 Capital Beltway

A large group of truck drivers and their supporters who object to COVID-19 mandates began their mobile protest in the Washington, D.C., area, embarking on a drive designed to snarl traffic and make their objections known to lawmakers on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

A convoy of trucks and other vehicles travels the I-495 Capital Beltway near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, to protest mandates and other issues, Sunday, March, 6, 2022, in Fort Washington, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Photo by: AP Photo/Alex Brandon
People wave as a convoy of trucks and other vehicles travels the I-495 Capital Beltway near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, to protest mandates and other issues, Sunday, March, 6, 2022, in Fort Washington, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Photo by: AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Supporters wave as a convoy of trucks and other vehicles travels the I-495 Capital Beltway near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, to protest mandates and other issues, Sunday, March, 6, 2022, in Fort Washington, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Photo by: AP Photo/Alex Brandon
A supporter waves as a convoy of trucks and other vehicles travels the I-495 Capital Beltway near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, to protest mandates and other issues, Sunday, March, 6, 2022, in Fort Washington, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Photo by: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

