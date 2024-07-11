Virginia officials celebrate opening of new Petersburg pharmaceutical facility: 'It's going to be a hub'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- As a Richmond high school student, Dr. Kendra Brinkley got the opportunity to take a few classes at Reynolds Community College.

"Reynolds gave me my spark because I had no idea this bigger world was out there," she said.

That spark has led to Brinkley's latest opportunity, as the Dean of the STEM program at Reynolds during a pivotal moment. The bio-tech industry is growing in the Richmond region with companies looking to hire trained workers.

"Those skill sets needed to develop the research, to manufacture the medicine, so moralities rates can be lowered because [the medicine] is readily available. That’s what we want to hone in on," Brinkley said. "We’re not just looking to meet the demand now, we want to go meet the demand that will be there later. So we’re really looking ahead and really looking at the skill set that’s needed.”

Supply chain problems during the pandemic led to shortages of many critical medications and drugs. Virginia officials said the development and manufacturing of life-saving products here makes them more affordable and readily available.

It's why state and local governments continue to invest in the bio-tech industry.

More than 26,000 Virginians work in the life science industry with an average salary of $77,000 per year, according to the industry group Virginia Bio. The industry contributes $8 billion to Virginia's economy, Virginia Bio reports, a number that continues to grow in Central Virginia.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Petersburg officials celebrated the newly launched Phlow Pharmaceutical facility in the city on Thursday. Phlow began operations at the facility earlier in year, where they produce active ingredients used in many medicines.

"Here, we’ll be able to produce 60 metric tons of critical ingredients that are key to protecting the health of not only the great citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia but citizens across our great nation," said Phlow CEO Dr. Eric Edwards.

Virginia officials are banking on bio-tech companies like Phlow as a means of creating jobs and lifting communities while workers contribute to the life saving efforts. The Phlow facility is hosted by a larger pharmaceutical hub, which was re-branded "CAMPUS" on Thursday.

“For decades, this will be a supply chain for essential medications around the world," Youngkin said. "This ecosystem will continue to grow at light speed. More manufacturing companies will come, more research facilities, more great scientists, more incredibly aspirational entrepreneurs.”

The city of Richmond issued a partnership grant with Reynolds Community College for $1 million which will be used to construct a new biotechnology learning lab and classroom at the college’s downtown campus.

The facility will help Brinkley and other faculty train students for good-paying jobs in the growing advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem locally.

"It’s going to be a hub where we can bring our community in, it’s right in their backyard. This is where you can be. This is an opportunity you can have, you just have to grab it," Brinkley said.

