Man convicted in Virginia school bomb threat arrested on child porn charges

Posted at 7:50 PM, Jun 24, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Phillip Bay, who was convicted of threatening to shoot and bomb a local high school, was arrested at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Thursday on 20 counts of related to child pornography.

More specifically, he faces 19 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of obscene material with a minor.

The Virginia Beach SWAT Team was seen at his residence in the 2800 block of Saville Garden Way collecting evidence.

Bay was convicted in 2011 for threatening to shoot and bomb Landstown High School.

