Philadelphia Eagles' Anthony Harris hosts 3rd camp for kids in Richmond to 'pay it back'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Philadelphia Eagles' safety Anthony Harris returned to Central Virginia to host his third football camp for kids on Friday.

Nearly 250 kids attended the event at River City Middle School hosted by the former UVA and L.C. Bird standout in conjunction with Richmond Parks and Recreation.

The campers took part in drills taught by not only by Harris, but some former Skyhawk players, area coaches and trainers.

WTVR Philadelphia Eagles' Anthony Harris

The current Philadelphia Eagle, who played in the Super Bowl in February, wants the weekend to be not only fun but educational on and off the field.

In fact, while said he wanted to offer the kids the benefit of his NFL experience, the day was also about sharing a blueprint for how self-discipline can help them them excel in school, stay out of trouble and be a good teammate and son.

"I had a guy by the name of Billy McMullen, a local guy, come speak to me in seventh grade. He talked about doing the right thing, doing it the right way, chasing dreams and believing in being able to accomplish it," Harris recalled. "I felt like that was very impactful just to have that experience with somebody who played in the NFL and been where I wanted to be."

WTVR Philadelphia Eagles' Anthony Harris

The safety said he hopes to serve as an inspiration to today's students.

"That's really what I want to do is just pay it back," Harris said. "Create an environment with kids that come out to give them something to really remember, look forward to and try to inspire them."

Harris also hosted a community day event Saturday at Broad Rock Park to give away school supplies, food and prizes.

