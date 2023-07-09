Back-to-school giveaway in Richmond is about 'togetherness' for Philadelphia Eagles' Anthony Harris

RICHMOND, Va. -- Philadelphia Eagles' safety Anthony Harris returned to Central Virginia this weekend to host his third football camps for kids as well as a back-to-school giveaway.

The former UVA and L.C. Bird standout partnered once again with the Rock Project, which was founded by his best friend Darryl Johnston, to host the back-to-school Enrichment of Richmond Day at Broad Rock Park on the city's Southside Saturday.

Children received free school supplies, including book bags and notebooks along with food and a chance to meet the Richmond native.

The amount of support shown to Harris this weekend is the reason he comes back home to give back.

"It's continuing to build each year," Harris explained. "We had Walmart and different vendors and sponsors provide book bags and stuff. But to see people in the community just bring what they have. People donating small packs of water. Just that togetherness, and everybody coming out to help create a great environment, that's what I'm excited about."

WTVR Philadelphia Eagles' Anthony Harris

Additionally, nearly 250 kids attended events Byrd and River City middle school hosted by Harris in conjunction with Richmond Parks and Recreation on Friday.

The campers took part in drills taught not only by Harris, but some former Skyhawk players, area coaches and trainers.

The current Philadelphia Eagle, who played in the Super Bowl in February, wants the weekend to be not only fun but educational on and off the field.

In fact, while Harris said he wanted to offer the kids the benefit of his NFL experience, the day was also about sharing a blueprint for how self-discipline can help them them excel in school, stay out of trouble and be a good teammate and son.

"I had a guy by the name of Billy McMullen, a local guy, come speak to me in seventh grade. He talked about doing the right thing, doing it the right way, chasing dreams and believing in being able to accomplish it," Harris recalled. "I felt like that was very impactful just to have that experience with somebody who played in the NFL and [was] where I wanted to be."

WTVR Philadelphia Eagles' Anthony Harris

The safety said he hopes to serve as an inspiration for today's students.

"That's really what I want to do is just pay it back," Harris said. "Create an environment with kids that come out to give them something to really remember, look forward to and try to inspire them."

