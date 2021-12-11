Watch
Pharrell to college grads: ‘We are the emerging majority’

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Pharrell Williams presents the award for ensemble performance to the cast of "Hidden Figures" at the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Palm Springs, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Pharrell Williams
Posted at 4:20 PM, Dec 11, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. — Grammy-winning musician Pharrell Williams told the newest graduates of Norfolk State University to act like “the emerging majority” and help develop the area’s businesses and culture.

Williams gave the fall commencement speech on Saturday at the historically Black school located not far from where the producer and rapper grew up in adjoining Virginia Beach.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that Williams was brought to tears when he was made an honorary member of Norfolk State’s marching band.

He told listeners to do their part to help the city of Norfolk thrive in part by spending money at local businesses that care.

