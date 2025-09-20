Thousands attend Petersburg's Festival of Grapes and Hops featuring Virginia's finest beverages

PETERSBURG, Va. — Beautiful weather helped draw thousands to annual event featuring Virginia wineries and craft breweries

More than 4,000 people attended the 17th annual Festival of Grapes and Hops in Petersburg on Saturday, enjoying perfect weather for the popular community event.

The festival attracted some of Virginia's finest wineries and craft beer makers to Old Towne Petersburg. For the first time, distilleries were also included in the festivities.

Visitors browsed more than 75 pop-up tents housing vendors from across the state and local area. Attendees could sample and purchase a variety of wines and craft beers throughout the afternoon.

Proceeds from the festival benefit the Chambers Foundation, which reinvests the money into community programs.

"Last year, we gave 8-thousand dollars worth of Scholarships away to deserving Seniors. We also did a Pitch Competition to young entrepreneurs, so they had to be in business for less than 18 months and we gave some start up Capital for their Businesses," said John Brandt, President of the Southern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

About a dozen food vendors were also on hand, offering a variety of savory and sweet options for festival-goers.

