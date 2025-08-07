Petersburg's turnaround: See how Virginia city reduced crime by 50%, tripled economic development

PETERSBURG, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin highlighted significant progress in Petersburg three years after launching a partnership program officials said has brought measurable improvements to the city.

"Petersburg is healthier. Petersburg is safer. Petersburg is financially stronger," Youngkin said to a packed house on Thursday while outlining accomplishments in the historic city.

The partnership has created lasting connections between businesses and government that will continue beyond the governor's term, according to officials.

"What I've experienced is the collaborations that they've introduced us to, the businesses and everything are going to have a life beyond even his term," said Pastor Gary McReynolds, who owns several businesses in Petersburg, including Regenesis and Market Street Coffee.

City leaders and the governor noted substantial changes since Youngkin's first visit. Employment has increased by 600 people since January 2022, and building permit revenue has tripled.

Healthcare access has improved dramatically, with a 52% increase in prenatal and postnatal care compared to baseline measurements.

Crime reduction has been another major achievement, with Petersburg Police confirming a 50% reduction in homicides and decreases across all crime categories.

Education metrics in Petersburg schools have shown remarkable improvement, with 84% academic improvement, 85% behavioral improvement and 76% improvement in attendance.

The governor also announced a new healthcare initiative during his visit.

"A $3 million partnership with nonprofit drug maker Civica to make affordable, fast-acting insulin that can be made available to Petersburg and the Commonwealth of Virginia," Youngkin said.

The partnership continues to focus on removing blighted properties to create development opportunities. With one more building scheduled for demolition, all four corners of Exit 52 will be open for development.

"Everybody from 85 coming from Atlanta gotta come right here through Petersburg, so we want to make this as inviting as possible," Mayor Sam Parham said.

When the final quadrant is cleared, it will create prime real estate for new businesses.

"Take away the blight, we expand the 95 interchange and we offer a new opportunity, a clean site for new business to come into this," said Maggie Beal, Virginia Director of Community Development.

The governor is also helping connect Petersburg with the Army Corps of Engineers to expedite cleaning silt from the channel and dredging the final mile of the Appomattox River to prevent flooding across the city.

