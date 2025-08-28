Petersburg transforms historic school into senior housing

PETERSBURG, Va. — The historic school building in Petersburg being transformed into affordable housing for seniors and veterans is expected to be ready to open by late March 2026.

The Virginia Avenue School redevelopment project, announced in June 2021, is converting the shuttered school into approximately 50 apartments. The $25 million renovation has overcome early setbacks, including a fire, and is now making progress.

Randy McElroy with Davis Brothers Construction said crews expect to begin hanging sheet rock within the next 30 days, marking a major milestone in the project's timeline.

The renovation blends historic preservation with modern amenities, maintaining the building's original tall school windows throughout most apartments. When the project began, the building was filled with discarded school items from when it closed in 2001.

"All these tile walls you see, they all get preserved, a lot of the existing wood work, wood doors, wood trim, all of that gets preserved," McElroy said.

Six apartments have already been completed.

Mary Phillips, who has lived across the street from Virginia Avenue School for 58 years, has witnessed the building's entire lifecycle.

She watched from her front porch the school thrive, then decline and decay after its closure, and now its transformation.

"It’s been amazing, it’s amazing just to see them over there," Phillips said. “Welders, they're working like crazy, putting windows and all kinds of stuff."

The project represents a significant investment in Petersburg's neighborhood revitalization efforts. While exterior changes are still planned, interior renovations are progressing rapidly.

The development aims to provide much-needed housing options for seniors and veterans in the Petersburg area, addressing housing shortages while preserving a piece of the community's history.

"I’ve seen three houses come up from scratch since we’ve been here and another three or four just on this street that have been renovated," McElroy said.

