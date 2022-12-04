Man shot 5 times says Petersburg violence 'brings back memories'

PETERSBURG, Va. – A man shot five times leaving a birthday party three months ago said that news of recent violence in Petersburg is bringing back painful memories.

"That thin line between death and reality is real," Tim Brown told Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

Brown, who was shot leaving a birthday party in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom, said waking up to the news of what neighbors in Petersburg had to deal with Friday night and again Saturday morning only takes him back to when he was shot.

Brown feels a higher power pulled him through that traumatic time.

“Every time I see something crazy on the news it brings back memories of what I just got through dealing with," he said.

Petersburg Police were first called to the Artist Space Lofts on Perry Street for a shooting and murder around 9 p.m. Friday.

Justin Rawlings has been charged with the second degree-murder who later died at the hospital.

"At the same time that was occurring, we also got a call for a robbery that had occurred in the same building,” Petersburg Police Deputy Chief Emmanuel Chambliss said. “Officers located the suspect in that incident and he was taken into custody.”

That arrested was not connected to the earlier murder, Chambliss said.

Then six hours later, officers were called to the Perry Street Lofts next door around 3 a.m. after a man told police he was shot.

"We received a phone call from a man advising that he had been shot,” Chambliss said. “When our officers arrived on scene, again in the 100 block of Perry Street, they found him. He was not shot, but had multiple lacerations. [But] no gunshot wounds."

Police said it was obvious the man was assaulted, but they did not have much of a suspect description to go on.

A young woman carrying groceries was killed walking into the Artist Space Lofts in July. That tragedy is still on the minds of people living at the apartments.

One resident told Burkett that recent events make him question why he signed another lease.

Police said that with a little help, they are hopeful type of scenes can be a thing of the past.

“If they see something that looks out of place, that may be amping up to be something, give the police a call,” Chambliss urged. “We can respond and try to prevent something from occurring.”

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.