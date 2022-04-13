Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly triple shooting in Petersburg

Death investigation underway after 3 people shot in Petersburg
WTVR
Death investigation underway after 3 people shot in Petersburg
Posted at 11:23 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 11:23:20-04

PETERSBURG, Va. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a deadly triple shooting that happened in Petersburg Tuesday night.

According to Petersburg Police, three people were shot in the 1500 block of E. Washington Street around 6:30 p.m. That's where police found one man dead.

That victim was later identified as Tyquan Ridges, according to police.

Two other victims of the shooting were found on Locust Street and High Pearl Street, but police said all three victims were shot on E. Washington Street. Police have not given any details on the extent of their injuries.

Dwight Delano Scott of Petersburg was arrested and charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection to Ridges's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 861-1212 or submit a tip on p3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone