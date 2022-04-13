19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly triple shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a deadly triple shooting that happened in Petersburg Tuesday night.

According to Petersburg Police, three people were shot in the 1500 block of E. Washington Street around 6:30 p.m. That's where police found one man dead.

That victim was later identified as Tyquan Ridges, according to police.

Two other victims of the shooting were found on Locust Street and High Pearl Street, but police said all three victims were shot on E. Washington Street. Police have not given any details on the extent of their injuries.

Dwight Delano Scott of Petersburg was arrested and charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection to Ridges's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 861-1212 or submit a tip on p3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

