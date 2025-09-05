Flood damage and repairs prompt Old Towne Petersburg traffic changes

PETERSBURG, Va. — A significant infrastructure project will restrict traffic on West Bank Street in Petersburg as the city begins repairs to the flood-damaged Brickhouse Run Tunnel.

The eastbound lane in the 100 block of West Bank Street between Sycamore and Market Streets will close to traffic Saturday, September 6, at 8 a.m. as part of the bridge and tunnel repair project over Brickhouse Run Stream.

Cars will be limited to a single center lane during the construction period.

No truck traffic or parking will be allowed in the area.

Petersburg officials said road closure is necessary due to ongoing flooding that has caused significant damage to the Brickhouse Run Tunnel.

The city is working with engineers build a stronger tunnel and road.

People who live on West Bank Street from the bridge area to Sycamore Street are asked to place their trash cans behind the Exchange Building during construction.

However, parking on city-owned property behind the Exchange Building will not be permitted.

Detour signs and new road lines will be installed to help guide traffic during the closure.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

