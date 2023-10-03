Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Petersburg police investigating Monday evening shooting

Police Petersburg Crime
WTVR
Police Petersburg Crime
Posted at 9:40 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 21:40:26-04

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Petersburg Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the area of West Street and Young Avenue.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

To submit a tip regarding the shooting, you can click here, or use the submit a tip icon on the Petersburg Police mobile app. You can also call Crimesolvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone