Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police investigating fatal Petersburg shooting

thumbnail_72290094276__BA43C052-5910-44CD-9797-37150091CAA7.jpg
WTVR
thumbnail_72290094276__BA43C052-5910-44CD-9797-37150091CAA7.jpg
Posted at 5:00 PM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 17:01:28-05

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A man was killed in the parking lot of Perry Street Lofts in Petersburg, CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett reported Tuesday.

The Petersburg Police Department is currently investigating the shooting.

Due to a heavy police presence, authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

If you would like to submit a tip regarding this incident, you can click here, submit a tip through the Petersburg Police mobile app, or dial Crimesolvers at 804-861-1212.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Hand to Hold 2023

Help find these kids in Virginia’s foster system loving homes

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone