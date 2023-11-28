Police investigating fatal Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A man was killed in the parking lot of Perry Street Lofts in Petersburg, CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett reported Tuesday.

The Petersburg Police Department is currently investigating the shooting.

Due to a heavy police presence, authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

If you would like to submit a tip regarding this incident, you can click here, submit a tip through the Petersburg Police mobile app, or dial Crimesolvers at 804-861-1212.

