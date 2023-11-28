Police release new details about brother and sister found dead in Petersburg home

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police have identified a brother and sister killed Monday night in what Petersburg Police believe was a murder-suicide.

Renee Robertson-Johnson, 58, and Edward Robertson, Jr., 56, both of Petersburg, were found deceased Monday night at a home along the 2600 block of Oak Hill Road.

Police were called there at about 10 p.m. after neighbors heard gunshots.

WTVR Police investigate along Oak Hill Road in Petersburg, Virginia on November 27, 2023.

"It's been confirmed that the two were siblings," a Petersburg Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "We want to reassure the community that there is no threat to public safety arising from this incident. Preliminary details suggest this may be a murder/suicide situation, but this remains an active investigation."

You can reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.