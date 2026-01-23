14-year-old boy killed in Petersburg shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed at a Petersburg apartment complex Friday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at an apartment complex on Lieutenants Run Drive off Johnson Road. Sources say they found the victim in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Chief of Police Travis Christian said the victim was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening. Crime Insider sources say he has been pronounced dead.



An investigation is underway.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube