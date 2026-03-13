Crime insider sources say man found shot dead

RICHMOND, Va. — Crime Insider sources have told our Jon Burkett that there was a man found shot and killed in Petersburg

They said it was at a home on Elm Street. Sources told Burkett that a four-year-old-child was also in the home. They believe the child was not hurt.

We have reached out to police and are working to confirm those details. WTVR has also sent a crew to the scene.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

