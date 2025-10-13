Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Person injured in Petersburg shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 11, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 11, 2025
East Bank Street shooting
Posted

PETERSBURG, Va. — A person was injured in a shooting in Petersburg on Sunday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of East Bank Street.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

We're working to get an update on the victim's condition.

Police have not released details on any potential suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone