Person injured in Petersburg shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. — A person was injured in a shooting in Petersburg on Sunday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of East Bank Street.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.



We're working to get an update on the victim's condition.

Police have not released details on any potential suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

