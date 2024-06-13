Watch Now
Woman charged with contributing to delinquency of minors in Petersburg graduation party shooting

Posted at 8:31 PM, Jun 12, 2024

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg woman was arrested and charged in connection to a graduation party shooting in Petersburg on Sunday.

50-year-old Chantrice Mayfield was charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of child neglect, and selling alcohol without a license.

The party shooting ended with two teenage girls suffering from gunshot wounds. Both are currently hospitalized in stable condition.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
