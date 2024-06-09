250 people were at Petersburg graduation party when 2 girls were shot, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Two girls were shot at a massive graduation party in early Saturday morning in Petersburg, according to authorities.

Petersburg Deputy Police Chief Emanuel Chambliss said officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Halifax Street for a shots fired and an overturned vehicle call just before 1:15 a.m

One of the girls was medflighted to a hospital in Richmond while the other was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Police did not elaborate on the severity of their injuries, but said that the medflighted victim's condition was "upgraded."

FULL INTERVIEW: Deputy chief talks about shooting at Petersburg graduation party

Chambliss estimated that about 250 people were at the graduation party when shots rang out.

"[The shooting] happened while the party was going on," Chambliss said. "We're not sure what the connection is to the party. Detectors are still investigating."

A person who attended the party, who spoke with WTVR CBS 6 on the condition of anonymity, called the scene "chaotic" and said people were trying to run away as shots rang out.

Chambliss said some of those people trying to leave the party fell and suffered minor injuries like scrapes and bruises.

SCENE VIDEO: Girls shot during massive graduation party in Petersburg

"We haven't got any anything as far as a description of a suspect, suspect vehicle or anything at this point," Chambliss said. "We're asking anybody that was on scene and heard or saw anything to please give us a call."

Petersburg High School's graduation ceremony took place Saturday morning on the campus of Virginia State University.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

