Petersburg police to add 17 officers: 'We want quality people'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Big changes are coming to the Petersburg Police Department in 2026 as city leaders recently accepted a $5 million grant awarded to the department.

The grant money will hire and pay 17 new officers for the next three years.

Petersburg Police Sgt. Jacquline Hernandez says the added officers will make a huge difference.

"It opens up so many opportunities for the officers that we already have," Hernandez said. "It will reduce the fact of burn out, which is very promising, and secondly, just having that visibility is what we need in the city. You have to be visible."

"I think it's great," Petersburg resident Barry Robuck said. "The more the merrier, especially in Old Towne and the surrounding area. I think a police presence is definitely something we need more of down here."

Old Towne Perks owner Steve Parkinson said he'd like to see even more officers on the streets.

"I think with the casino coming, you're going to need more than 17 but it's a start but for me," Parkinson said. "I like patrolling in the hours we're not here at night, I think it's will benefit us."

Petersburg resident Yolanda Jones said she hoped the city was able to properly vet the new officers and that they "come with great intentions."

Both points with which Sgt. Hernandez agrees.

"Just because they've given us 17 [new officers] doesn't mean we just don't want anyone," Hernandez said. "We want quality people, so we're not going to take quantity over quality. No way."

Hernandez credits a recent downturn in violent crime with the chief's initiative for more community policing and improved officer training.

"Everything has been really great this year and I'm excited for the new year coming in," Hernandez said.

It's not just new recruits coming to the Petersburg Police Department. In the near future, there's going to be new cars with new logos and a new patch on the shirts.

It's all part of new era at the Petersburg Police Department.

