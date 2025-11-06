Petersburg's Live! Casino launches hiring hub with career fair as temporary facility nears opening

PETERSBURG, Va. — The Live! Casino in Petersburg opened its recruitment center Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking a significant step toward the casino's planned opening early next year.

Job seekers attended a career fair at the new hiring hub, where they met with the Live! team for on-the-spot interviews. Attendees also had opportunities to win gift certificates during the event.

The recruitment center will serve as the main hiring hub for the casino, which expects to open its temporary gaming facility in January, pending regulatory approval.

The casino will create about 500 new permanent jobs in the Petersburg area, including more than 100 table game dealer positions. Additional openings include roles in security, food service and guest services.



