Petersburg High, Vernon Johns Middle under lockdown after shots fired near campus

"All students and staff are safe," per Petersburg City Public Schools
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 28, 2025
PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg High School and Vernon Johns Middle School were under lockdown Monday afternoon after shots were fired near campus.

There are no victims, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

CBS 6 observed a number of shell casings and a heavy police presence on scene.

Around 3 p.m. Petersburg Police shared on social media, "At this time Police are in the area of Johnson Road and Homestead Drive conducting an investigation. Please avoid the area at this time."

Petersburg City Public Schools posted soon after, adding that all students and staff are safe.

"School bus transportation for elementary school students may be delayed due to police activity in the area," the post reads. "We will provide an update."

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

