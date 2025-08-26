Need a job? Career fair in Petersburg this week features 1,000 openings

PETERSBURG, Va. — A job fair in Petersburg Tuesday brings 1,000 openings to interested applicants.

The fair will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Petersburg Public Library Event Center at 201 West Washington Street.

Different employers looking to fill roles include the City of Petersburg, Live! Casino, Petersburg Public Schools, Richard Bland College, Southern Food Services and more.

Interested applicants should arrive prepared to meet hiring managers and apply for jobs on the spot. It's recommended to bring multiple copies of your resume and dress in business casual attire.

Anyone with questions should email hr-recruiting@petersburg-va.org.

