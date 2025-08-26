Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Need a job? Career fair in Petersburg this week features 1,000 openings

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Aug. 25, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Aug. 25, 2025
Posted

PETERSBURG, Va. — A job fair in Petersburg Tuesday brings 1,000 openings to interested applicants.

The fair will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Petersburg Public Library Event Center at 201 West Washington Street.

Different employers looking to fill roles include the City of Petersburg, Live! Casino, Petersburg Public Schools, Richard Bland College, Southern Food Services and more.

Interested applicants should arrive prepared to meet hiring managers and apply for jobs on the spot. It's recommended to bring multiple copies of your resume and dress in business casual attire.

Anyone with questions should email hr-recruiting@petersburg-va.org.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone