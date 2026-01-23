Petersburg neighbors rush to prepare for major winter storm

PETERSBURG, Va. — As the winter storm approaches, crews in Petersburg are working around the clock while homeowners rush to make sure they have power if their lights go out.

Friday was not just busy at Battery Barn in Petersburg – it was non-stop.

"I picked it up for the storm coming," said Gene Brockwell, who was buying a battery for his generator.

They put the batteries for generators right beside their counter for people like Annjeanette Warren, who wanted to make sure her parents' generator started with the push of a button.

"I'm at Battery Barn because our generator needs a new battery," Warren said. "It's my parents' generator, they're 87 and 95 years old."

Gary Spivey was there in case his neighbors needed help.

"I'm actually buying a battery so I can move a lawnmower out of my shed, so I can access two other generators in case my neighbors need to borrow them," Spivey said.

Drive any of the main roads in Petersburg on Friday morning and you would see the signs of salt brine on the surface – a coating to try and make sure the snow and ice didn't stick to the asphalt.

Across town at the city's Public Works Department, dump trucks with spreaders are being loaded in anticipation of the storm.

"Tomorrow morning, I'd say between 6 and 9, we'll have our salt trucks and our sand trucks hitting the bridges and our trouble spots or challenging spots," Deputy City Manager Kenneth Miller said.

Miller says the city this week made sure it had an adequate supply of road salt and sand.

"Four-hundred tons of sand, another 600 tons of salt. We have another 300 on order, should we need it," Miller said.

As for clearing the roads when the snow and ice start coming down, Miller outlined the city's strategy.

"We're going to plow and maintain our major arteries and roadways first. Once we get that under control, we'll then move on and branch off into our neighborhoods," Miller said.

The Petersburg Area Transit building has now been designated a comfort station for people to stay warm who have nowhere to go to get out of the cold.

"It will be opened up tomorrow around the clock, for the duration of the event," Miller said.

Petersburg's only men's shelter is privately run by Pat Hines and her non-profit organization. While they normally have the men leave at 6 a.m., she is now trying to stay open 24 hours a day during and after the storm subsides.

"We'd like to stay open 24 hours, having them have to get out of their warm bed, and try to find somewhere to stay, I don't think that is very humane. So we're trying to do our best to make sure they have a safe place to stay and not have to leave," Hines said.

But running the shelter and paying staff costs money. Plus she will need more food. Hines says if she can't find volunteers or get donations, the funds she uses now to run the shelter 24 hours a day for about a week would cause the shelter to have to close sooner in the spring than its normal March 15th closing date.

Miller also has two big cautions for people. First, try and stay off the roads when it starts snowing. Secondly, don't venture out onto ice-covered ponds since it hasn't been cold long enough for it to support your weight.

