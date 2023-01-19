Student taken to hospital, another student charged after fights in Petersburg high school

PETERSBURG, Va. — One student was transported to a hospital and another is being charged with assault after "several fights" broke out at Petersburg High School on Wednesday, according to school officials.

The fights involved multiple students. School officials said security video is still under review and disciplinary action on the school level is being taken with those involved.

The student who was taken to the hospital does not have life-threatening injuries, officials said.

"I'm deeply saddened by yesterday's altercation. PCPS does not tolerate any inappropriate behavior from our students. Safety is the number one priority for us. Our mission is to provide a safe learning environment your child," said Petersburg Superintendent Dr. Tamara Sterling in a press release. "This was a real teachable moment and we will review ways on how we can improve upon on our safety and security measures."

The school will have additional officers and administrators present on campus for the remainder of the week. Control movement is still in effect for Thursday’s school day.

Officials said guidance counselors are on hand if students need someone to talk to about the incident.