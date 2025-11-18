Petersburg food pantry distributes Thanksgiving turkeys as food assistance demand grows

PETERSBURG, Va. — More than two dozen people stood in line an hour before food distribution began at the Hope Center in Petersburg Tuesday morning, where turkeys were center stage as people in need of food assistance received not only their regular box of food, but a turkey as well.

When Joseph Smith arrived, he learned about a pleasant surprise.

"I'm here to get a box of food but I didn't know they was giving out turkeys, so I guess I'll take a turkey with me," Smith said.

The Hope Center is part of Downtown Churches United. Besides offering daily lunch plates to those in need, once a week they also offer a box of food.

"To be able to give turkeys away to people who are coming here for their regular distributions of food, to find a turkey in there as well is huge," Hope Center Executive Director Scott Fisher said.

Fisher said they are seeing more and more people in need of food assistance.

"The numbers are up. The numbers that are used in our food pantry are up, substantially from what they were when you were here several years ago," he said.

Many people standing in line said the cost of food is just too high.

"It's hard out here. We need help," Brenda Queen said. "[Hope Center] helps us when we run low and it just helps us more cause in between bills and the food and the kids."

"You're getting less for your money," food recipient Shirley Johnson said.

"Food costs so much," Smith said. "You take $100 in the store, come out with one bag."

Live Casino Virginia, which is opening a casino in Petersburg, donated 350 turkeys to the Hope Center and helped with distribution. They're planning another giveaway in December.

"We want to eliminate hunger but you know, it doesn't end," Fisher said.

The Hope Center also provides clothes and helps with disconnected utilities.

