Arrest made after woman shot and killed in Petersburg home

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 24, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. — A man is in custody after a woman was shot and killed in her Petersburg home on Sunday.

According to police, the woman was found dead in the 50 block of Monument Avenue around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Monday, police announced the arrest of Emmil Bradley, 45, in connection to the shooting.

Bradley is charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond, according to police.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

