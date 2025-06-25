Arrest made after woman shot and killed in Petersburg home

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is in custody after a woman was shot and killed in her Petersburg home on Sunday.
According to police, the woman was found dead in the 50 block of Monument Avenue around 4 a.m. Sunday.
Monday, police announced the arrest of Emmil Bradley, 45, in connection to the shooting.
Bradley is charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond, according to police.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
