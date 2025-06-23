Homicide probe launched after woman found dead in Petersburg home, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are investigating the death of a woman found in her Petersburg home as a homicide, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The woman was discovered dead early Sunday morning at her residence on Monument Avenue, according to those sources.

Police have not released details about how the woman died or if they have identified any suspects.

No additional details were available at last check.



If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.