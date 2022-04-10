Folks along Petersburg Half Marathon & 5K were 'empowering and inspirational,' woman says

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Runners hit the pavement for the sixth annual Petersburg Half Marathon & 5k Saturday.

The scenic course featured views of Old Towne Petersburg, Blandford Cemetery, Underground Railroad homes and Pocahontas Island.

Organizer Jason Miller said the route is essentially a running tour of Petersburg's most historical areas.

Tiffany Sinclair finished the 5k and even made a new friend.

“It was so exhilarating," Sinclair said. "It was just an amazing experience to see all the wonderful people. They were so supportive and just so encouraging, empowering and inspirational the whole way through.”

A big congrats to all who took part.