Petersburg to build first school in 50 years: ‘That’s really exciting’

PETERSBURG, Va. — Superintendent Yolanda Brown walked into a science class at Vernon Johns Middle School and handed out advice on the first day of school Tuesday morning.

“I want to make sure I tell you all. Guess what one of our focus areas is this year?” Brown asked the eighth graders. “Attendance. Coming to school every single day, unless you’re sick.”

The major focus on attendance for the 2025-2026 school year includes a refresh for the district’s aging schools. Crews painted the interior of two elementary schools and bathrooms near the high school auditorium and gymnasium were renovated.

“We invested in pressure washing and painting all of our schools in Petersburg City Public Schools (PCPS), because kids need to have a sense of pride,” Superintendent Brown explained.

Brown begins her first official year as leader of Petersburg Schools after being recruited from Atlanta Public Schools where she rose from the ranks as middle school science teacher to Chief Academic Officer.

“Where the needs of the world and your talents cross, therein lies your vocation," she said. "I feel that very much about Petersburg."

Brown begins her tenure with a milestone for the district. PCPS received approval from the Virginia Department of Education and City Council to move forward with building a new school for the first time in more than 50 years.

“This year, we're going to start the process of working on building a new Walnut Hill Elementary School that's going to be a new Walnut Hill along with our Westview Early Childhood Center,” Brown said.

Petersburg High School is the system’s newest school and was constructed in 1974.

Petersburg School Board Chair Kenneth Pritchett said they have posted a request for proposal (RFP) for the new elementary school on West South Boulevard and are waiting to for companies to respond.

“We're excited about that. I can't wait to put the shovel in my hand and put that shovel in the ground and throw that dirt,” Pritchett stated. “You want to give the best to the students. You want to make sure when they enter the school that they're entering a building that is pleasing, exciting and comfortable to them, and where it's an environment where they can learn.”

The plan is to tear down the existing school to make room for more parking. The district hopes to start construction on the new school sometime next year.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube