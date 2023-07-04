Independence Day festival brings pride to Petersburg

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — For the Hill Family of Chesterfield County, bringing four children to a festival in Petersburg was no easy task — but they said the trip to celebrate Independence Day in Old Town was worth it.

They family said they’re excited to see tremendous growth in the city. “We usually try to find places around [Chesterfield] but we saw they were having this tonight and thought it’d be fun,” said Corey and Brooke Hall.

With food trucks, music, games and even a fireworks show, Monday night’s festival was the second year the Trapezium Brewing Company has partnered with the City of Petersburg to bring Independence Day celebrations to Old Town.

In the past, Tri-cities residents have had to travel to the Fort Gregg-Adams installation or Dogwood Dell in the City of Richmond.

Brewery owner Dave McCormack said the festival is one of many ways city leaders are revitalizing a town rich in history, but one that has struggled economically over the years.

“It was so meaningful to folks in Petersburg,” McCormack explained. “Petersburg hadn’t had a fireworks show in a long time and that became metaphorical in a way, now that we have that show, people really take pride in that.”

Over the past year, the Youngkin administration has partnered with the city to foster business and economic growth in Petersburg, as well as improve access to healthcare and create safety initiatives to curb violence that has grown since the pandemic.

The partnership with Petersburg Initiative also announced the development of a major chain grocery store and multi-family housing.

“Mental health and crime have been top priorities of mine here in Petersburg,” said Virginia State Delegate Kimberly Taylor, (R) 63rd District.

“The police department is doing a fantastic job and we have a wonderful partnership with the governor, who is sending resources and extra help to the city so we’re slowly rebuilding and getting better in Petersburg.”

“It’s been great to be part of that growth,” McCormack added.

McCormack said vents like Monday’s festival are breathing new life into Petersburg and shining a positive light on a city steeped in history. They hope to continue the new tradition for years to come.